Trump won't be president in 4 years and Putin may attack again: the OP explains why guarantees are needed

In four years, Donald Trump will no longer be president of the United States, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, having no obligations to him in the event of an agreement, will be able to repeat the aggression. Therefore, it is important for Ukraine to receive all the necessary guarantees that will not leave this war as a legacy to future generations of Ukrainians. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The President said this directly in an interview with Lex Friedman. That is, we are waiting for the inauguration in the United States, after which the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States will meet, a package of guarantees will be worked out, and only then can we sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. According to the President, Ukraine cannot sit down unarmed at this negotiating table. Our capability is a guarantee that Russia will not repeat this aggression - Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko noted that in four years, Trump's presidency will end, and Putin will easily be re-elected.

"In four years, Donald Trump will no longer be president, and for Putin, four years is just another re-election, as he does so easily. Given that there are no elections there. The opposition leaders are in their graves or in exile, and it's not a problem for him (Putin - ed.) to get another mandate if he wants to. Trump will not be here, and Putin can repeat this aggression in four years, without any obligations to Trump. Therefore, by the time of this meeting, Ukraine wants to receive all the necessary guarantees that will not leave this war as a legacy to the next generations of Ukrainians," Leshchenko explained.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that to create security Ukraine needs close cooperation with international partners and significant financial resources for the development of the military industry.

In December 2024, Zelensky emphasized that European guarantees would not be enough for Ukraine. It also needs guarantees from the United States, as long as Kyiv is not in NATO.