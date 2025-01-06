ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump won't be president in 4 years and Putin may attack again: the OP explains why guarantees are needed

Trump won't be president in 4 years and Putin may attack again: the OP explains why guarantees are needed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24922 views

The advisor to the head of the Presidential Administration explained why Ukraine needs international security guarantees, not just agreements with Trump. In 4 years, Putin may attack again when Trump is no longer president of the United States.

In four years, Donald Trump will no longer be president of the United States, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, having no obligations to him in the event of an agreement, will be able to repeat the aggression. Therefore, it is important for Ukraine to receive all the necessary guarantees that will not leave this war as a legacy to future generations of Ukrainians. This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

The President said this directly in an interview with Lex Friedman. That is, we are waiting for the inauguration in the United States, after which the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States will meet, a package of guarantees will be worked out, and only then can we sit down at the negotiating table with Russia. According to the President, Ukraine cannot sit down unarmed at this negotiating table. Our capability is a guarantee that Russia will not repeat this aggression

- Leshchenko said.

Leshchenko noted that in four years, Trump's presidency will end, and Putin will easily be re-elected.

"In four years, Donald Trump will no longer be president, and for Putin, four years is just another re-election, as he does so easily. Given that there are no elections there. The opposition leaders are in their graves or in exile, and it's not a problem for him (Putin - ed.) to get another mandate if he wants to. Trump will not be here, and Putin can repeat this aggression in four years, without any obligations to Trump. Therefore, by the time of this meeting, Ukraine wants to receive all the necessary guarantees that will not leave this war as a legacy to the next generations of Ukrainians," Leshchenko explained.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that to create security Ukraine needs close cooperation with international partners and significant financial resources for the development of the military industry.

President says whether Ukraine can join NATO without occupied territories05.01.25, 23:00 • 101894 views

In December 2024, Zelensky emphasized that European guarantees would not be enough for Ukraine. It also needs guarantees from the United States, as long as Kyiv is not in NATO.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising