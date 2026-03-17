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Trump warned of Iranian strikes on Gulf capitals - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

US intelligence informed Trump about the possibility of Iranian attacks on US allies in the Persian Gulf. Gulf countries are asking not to stop the operation against Iran.

Trump warned of Iranian strikes on Gulf capitals - Reuters

President Donald Trump was warned that an attack on Iran could provoke retaliatory actions against US allies in the Persian Gulf. Despite this, authorities in the Gulf countries are asking the US not to stop the operation against Iran, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Intelligence assessments prior to the military operation against Iran did not state that Tehran's reaction was "a guarantee, but it was certainly on the list of possible consequences," sources told the publication.

It is also reported that Trump was informed that Tehran would likely try to close the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, one US official stated: before the war began, Trump was informed that a strike on Iran could provoke a wider regional conflict, which would include Iranian retaliatory strikes on the capitals of Gulf countries, especially if Tehran believed that these countries were condoning or actively supporting American attacks.

Recall

The head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, stated that naval escort through the Strait of Hormuz does not "100 percent" guarantee the safety of vessels attempting to pass through this route.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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