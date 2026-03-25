Trump to visit Beijing on May 14-15 for meeting with Xi Jinping - White House

The White House reports that US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing for a rescheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, UNN reports.

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Trump was scheduled to visit China later this month but earlier announced a postponement of the trip to be present in Washington and help resolve the US-Israel war against Iran.

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The Republican president announced the postponement of the trip, despite the ongoing war in Iran and US pressure on Tehran to accept a ceasefire proposal.

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