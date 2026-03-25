Trump to visit Beijing on May 14-15 for meeting with Xi Jinping - White House
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has postponed his visit to China until May due to the war against Iran. The US President plans to discuss key issues with the Chinese leader in Beijing.
The White House reports that US President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing for a rescheduled summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on May 14 and 15, UNN reports.
Details
Trump was scheduled to visit China later this month but earlier announced a postponement of the trip to be present in Washington and help resolve the US-Israel war against Iran.
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The Republican president announced the postponement of the trip, despite the ongoing war in Iran and US pressure on Tehran to accept a ceasefire proposal.
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