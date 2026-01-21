Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House, named the reason why he still cannot end Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN.

According to Trump, he has already ended 8 wars, while no president has settled even one war.

I do it because it comes easy to me. And I didn't do it for the Nobel Prize. I did it because I save many lives - said the US President.

At the same time, he stressed that he seeks to end the "last conflict," but so far he has not succeeded.

I'm trying to resolve the issue of Russia and Ukraine. And when Russia is ready - Ukraine is not ready. When Ukraine is ready - Russia is not ready. But on average, they lose 25,000 people a month. And I'm trying to bring this matter to an end - said Trump.

He added that international conflict resolution always depends on the readiness of the parties and that attempts at quick resolution can fail due to a mismatch of time and interests.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, not on Greenland.

Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - Axios