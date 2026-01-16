Trump-class battleship could become the most expensive warship in US history

The first battleship of the new "Trump" class, whose development was initiated by US President Donald Trump, could cost the budget up to $22 billion. This was stated by Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analyst Eric Labs at a Navy conference in Virginia. Such a cost would make the vessel the most expensive combat ship in the world, significantly surpassing the aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford", whose price is about $13 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the "Golden Fleet" concept, the first ship of the class will be named USS Defiant (BBG-1). It will be a giant vessel with a displacement of over 35,000 tons, twice the size of modern "Zumwalt" class destroyers. Although the final specifications have not yet been approved, Labs noted that even under the most modest scenario, the price will not fall below $15.1 billion.

The battleship is expected to be equipped with:

hypersonic missiles and nuclear sea-launched cruise missiles;

an electromagnetic railgun;

powerful laser systems for air defense;

over 128 launchers for various types of missiles.

Industrial Challenges and the President's Plans

Donald Trump, presenting the project in Mar-a-Lago, emphasized that the "Trump" class ships will be the "most beautiful and powerful" in history. The program envisages the construction of 20 to 25 such vessels, which are to become the center of the renewed American fleet.

At the same time, CBO analysts warn that the shortage of skilled labor and supply chain problems in the US shipbuilding industry could further increase the project's cost. President Trump acknowledged the high price of the program, but stated that these ships "are not even comparable in importance and power" to any existing weaponry.

