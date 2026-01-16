Trump-class battleship could become the most expensive warship in US history

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:04 PM • 3500 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 15069 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 23736 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56244 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 68399 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37020 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33658 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52692 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42255 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44393 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rene Goody Murder: Trump Threatens Military Force Over ICE Protests in MinnesotaJanuary 15, 05:06 PM • 3088 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13264 views
The government has approved a list of items prohibited in schoolsJanuary 15, 06:01 PM • 3344 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 3710 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 4082 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 13282 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 46481 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 56249 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 68401 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 60592 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10016 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22984 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44735 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78477 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69415 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
The Diplomat

Trump-class battleship could become the most expensive warship in US history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The first Trump-class battleship could cost up to $22 billion, making it the most expensive combat ship. The vessel, with a displacement of over 35,000 tons, will be equipped with hypersonic and nuclear missiles, as well as an electromagnetic railgun.

Trump-class battleship could become the most expensive warship in US history

The first battleship of the new "Trump" class, whose development was initiated by US President Donald Trump, could cost the budget up to $22 billion. This was stated by Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analyst Eric Labs at a Navy conference in Virginia. Such a cost would make the vessel the most expensive combat ship in the world, significantly surpassing the aircraft carrier "Gerald R. Ford", whose price is about $13 billion. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the "Golden Fleet" concept, the first ship of the class will be named USS Defiant (BBG-1). It will be a giant vessel with a displacement of over 35,000 tons, twice the size of modern "Zumwalt" class destroyers. Although the final specifications have not yet been approved, Labs noted that even under the most modest scenario, the price will not fall below $15.1 billion.

The battleship is expected to be equipped with:

  • hypersonic missiles and nuclear sea-launched cruise missiles;
    • an electromagnetic railgun;
      • powerful laser systems for air defense;
        • over 128 launchers for various types of missiles.

          Industrial Challenges and the President's Plans

          Donald Trump, presenting the project in Mar-a-Lago, emphasized that the "Trump" class ships will be the "most beautiful and powerful" in history. The program envisages the construction of 20 to 25 such vessels, which are to become the center of the renewed American fleet.

          Russian tanker seized by US enters UK waters14.01.26, 18:23 • 7506 views

          At the same time, CBO analysts warn that the shortage of skilled labor and supply chain problems in the US shipbuilding industry could further increase the project's cost. President Trump acknowledged the high price of the program, but stated that these ships "are not even comparable in importance and power" to any existing weaponry. 

          China expands fleet of large destroyers to deter US in Pacific - Media15.01.26, 01:06 • 11158 views

          Stepan Haftko

          News of the WorldTechnologies
          Nuclear weapons
          Technology
          State budget
          Virginia
          Donald Trump
          United States