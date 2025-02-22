ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump calls on Musk to make more drastic cuts to the U.S. government

Trump calls on Musk to make more drastic cuts to the U.S. government

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46709 views

Donald Trump has called on Elon Musk to be more aggressive in downsizing the federal government. The DOGE department created by Trump and led by Musk has already laid off tens of thousands of government workers.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged billionaire Ilon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government despite the clamor over layoffs and drastic spending cuts, reports UNN.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I wish he would get more aggressive,” Trump wrote in capital letters on his Truth Social platform.

“Remember, we need to save the country, but ultimately make it greater than ever before. MAGA!”

Add

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE - an entity created by Trump - has swept across all federal government agencies, laying off tens of thousands of federal government employees, from scientists to park rangers, mostly those on probation.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

