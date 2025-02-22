Trump calls on Musk to make more drastic cuts to the U.S. government

US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged billionaire Ilon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government despite the clamor over layoffs and drastic spending cuts, reports UNN.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I wish he would get more aggressive,” Trump wrote in capital letters on his Truth Social platform.

“Remember, we need to save the country, but ultimately make it greater than ever before. MAGA!”

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE - an entity created by Trump - has swept across all federal government agencies, laying off tens of thousands of federal government employees, from scientists to park rangers, mostly those on probation.