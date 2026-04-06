Trump called Greenland the reason for the split with NATO and again criticized the alliance

US leader Donald Trump suggested that the US split with NATO began the moment he first proposed taking control of Greenland, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"It all started, if you want to know the truth, with Greenland," he said at a press conference. "We want Greenland. They don't want to give it to us. And I said, 'Goodbye.'"

Rutte goes to Washington after Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO

Trump's remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit to the White House by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The president has sharply criticized various NATO members for refusing to help the US in the war with Iran, including the decision of a number of countries to close their airspace or military bases to American troops.

"NATO is a paper tiger," Trump said, dismissing the prospect of the US abandoning its status as the de facto leader of the alliance. "They obviously didn't need us, because they didn't help us at all."

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe