Trump called Greenland the reason for the split with NATO and again criticized the alliance

$43.650.1650.310.14
ukenru
06:21 PM • 7486 views
Ukraine offered Russia a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:58 PM • 15878 views
"Lukashenka will become a legitimate target" - military assessed the risks of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus
03:34 PM • 17415 views
MP Kachnyi suspected of illicit enrichment of almost UAH 13 million
Exclusive
April 6, 02:11 PM • 19574 views
How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine
April 6, 01:34 PM • 20396 views
Frost and stormy winds are heading to Ukraine, posing a threat to fruit trees
April 6, 12:42 PM • 18177 views
The cost of homemade Easter cake increased by 12% in 2026 - analysts
April 6, 09:58 AM • 20660 views
Parcels, digital platforms, military levy. Committee approved tax changes from IMF package, next - parliament's vote
April 6, 08:23 AM • 26694 views
Diesel in Ukraine sharply increased in price over the weekend: where is the cheapest place to refuel on April 6
April 6, 06:00 AM • 29010 views
Artemis II entered the Moon's sphere of influence for the first time in 50 yearsVideo
April 6, 04:08 AM • 32073 views
Three people, including a child, died in Odesa after a night attack by Russia - OMA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
4.3m/s
62%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 21212 views
Kate Middleton appeared at a public Easter celebration after a difficult diagnosisApril 6, 11:25 AM • 15636 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?PhotoApril 6, 11:53 AM • 26714 views
Ukraine is developing a cheaper alternative to Patriot: a new air defense system could be unveiled by 2027 - ReutersApril 6, 12:40 PM • 7012 views
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhoto04:13 PM • 13543 views
Publications
How to properly prune grapes in spring and autumn to get a bountiful harvestPhoto04:13 PM • 13638 views
Why did the doctor accused of medical negligence at Odrex start a blog and criticize the judge?PhotoApril 6, 11:53 AM • 26808 views
How to get rid of bed bugs: effective methods, remedies, and tipsPhotoApril 6, 10:09 AM • 35985 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 124847 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 124431 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Turkey
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
My conscience doesn't bother me - Topolya on divorce from his wife05:48 PM • 4814 views
Lisa Kudrow said she felt secondary among the 'Friends' castPhotoVideoApril 6, 10:58 AM • 21280 views
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 35649 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 48272 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 49122 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Fox News
Brent Crude

Trump called Greenland the reason for the split with NATO and again criticized the alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

Donald Trump stated that the conflict with NATO began due to the refusal to hand over Greenland. He called the alliance a paper tiger due to the lack of US assistance.

Trump called Greenland the reason for the split with NATO and again criticized the alliance

US leader Donald Trump suggested that the US split with NATO began the moment he first proposed taking control of Greenland, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"It all started, if you want to know the truth, with Greenland," he said at a press conference. "We want Greenland. They don't want to give it to us. And I said, 'Goodbye.'"

Rutte goes to Washington after Trump's threats to withdraw from NATO02.04.26, 08:46 • 4442 views

Trump's remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit to the White House by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The president has sharply criticized various NATO members for refusing to help the US in the war with Iran, including the decision of a number of countries to close their airspace or military bases to American troops.

"NATO is a paper tiger," Trump said, dismissing the prospect of the US abandoning its status as the de facto leader of the alliance. "They obviously didn't need us, because they didn't help us at all."

Trump agreed with Rutte on Greenland and promised not to impose tariffs against Europe21.01.26, 22:02 • 16492 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Greenland
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Iran