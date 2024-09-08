Trump and Harris are virtually tied in the US election race

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic vice president Kamala Harris are virtually tied in the election race. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the poll, Trump is only one percentage point ahead of Harris: 48% to 47%. This difference is within the margin of error of three points, making the result very close. The election on November 5 remains highly unpredictable.

Despite a relatively difficult period for the Trump campaign after Democratic President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, the latest poll shows that support for Trump remains stable. Voters who participated in the survey expressed a need to learn more about Harris, while her rival Trump already has a well-established reputation. 28% of potential voters said they need more information about Harris, while only 9% expressed the same need for Trump.

It is expected that Tuesday's presidential debate could be a decisive moment. Harris will have the opportunity to present his policies in more detail during a 90-minute debate match with Trump.

