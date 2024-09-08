“You can scare him": Hillary Clinton offers advice to Kamala Harris on the Trump debate - The New York Times

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offers some advice to Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Democratic presidential candidate's upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump.

UNN writes with reference to The New York Times.

Hillary Clinton has given Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris simple advice on how to confront her GOP rival Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential debate.

It just shouldn't be a bait. She has to lure him. He can be frightened. He doesn't know how to respond to significant, direct attacks - Clinton said in an interview with NYC.

For reference

Hillary Clinton has as much experience debating Donald Trump as any other Democrat. During the 2016 presidential campaign, when she was her party's candidate, three of the six election debates in which Trump participated took place.

In both 2016 and 2020, Trump tirelessly tried to control the tone of his debates with Clinton and incumbent President Joe Biden, respectively.

During the first televised debate of the 2020 election, Trump frequently interrupted Biden, to the point where Biden asked Trump to shut up after several interruptions.

