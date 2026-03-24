Trump administration launches new investigations into Harvard over discrimination

The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of two new investigations into Harvard University. They concern possible anti-Semitism on campus and racial discrimination during admission. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation is being conducted by the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Education. Washington stated that they are checking the university's compliance with anti-discrimination legislation.

Harvard raises alarm over "grade inflation": 60% of students receive "excellent"

If Harvard continues to obstruct us from checking its basic compliance with anti-discrimination laws, we will hold them firmly accountable – said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

If violations are confirmed, Harvard may be deprived of federal funding and access to state financial aid.

Pressure from US authorities

The new investigations are a continuation of a series of federal actions against the university. Earlier, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, accusing Harvard's leadership of ignoring cases of anti-Semitism.

The university is also required to provide data on applicants' admissions – including information on race, test results, and grades. Harvard was given 20 days to do so.

The university spokesman has not yet commented on the situation.

Donald Trump demands $1 billion in compensation from Harvard