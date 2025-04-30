Children's Railways embark on summer: the first trips start in Dnipro and Rivne this weekend

From May, summer production practice for young railway workers starts in Dnipro, and from May 4, trains will depart on their first trip on the Rivne Children's Railway. This was reported in "Ukrzaliznytsia", reports UNN.

Details

On May 3, summer production practice starts for young railway workers in Dnipro (600 students), and already on May 4, trains will depart on their first trip on the Rivne Children's Railway, where 356 students will practice - the national carrier says in a statement.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that before the start of the new season, stations were renovated on children's railways, rolling stock was painted, production premises were updated, and locomotive units and assemblies were checked for serviceability.

Train schedule

Dnipro:

May, September, October - on weekends from 10:00 to 18:00;

June, July, August - on Thursdays and Fridays from 12:00 to 18:00, on Saturdays and Sundays - from 10:00 to 18:00;

November 1 and 2 - from 10:00 to 18:00.⠀

Rivne:

May, September, October - on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 17:30;

June, July, August - on Thursdays and Fridays from 11:00 to 15:30, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 to 17:30.

It is also planned to start train traffic on the Lviv Children's Railway on May 10. Young railway workers from Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, where training is conducted online due to the security situation, will have the opportunity to gain practical skills while visiting colleagues from other cities - the carrier's employees additionally reported.

