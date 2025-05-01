Traffic will be restricted at the "Korchowa - Krakovets" border crossing with Poland: what is known

Road works will be carried out at the "Korchova - Krakovets" checkpoint on the border with Poland from May 8 to mid-June 2025. Due to this, a temporary reduction in capacity is possible. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Polish side, road works will be carried out on the territory of the "Korchova – Krakovets" checkpoint from May 8 to mid-June 2025. It is planned to replace the asphalt surface on the entry direction for cargo transport to Poland and on the exit direction for passenger transport from the Polish side.

Due to the partial overlap of the areas where the works will be carried out, a temporary reduction in capacity is possible. In addition, reconstruction is underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the Ukrainian side.

We recommend planning routes in advance and, if possible, using less busy checkpoints: "Smilnytsia", "Nyzhanovychi", "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv", "Uhryniv" - the message says.

Let us remind you

From April 30 to June 5, 2025, repairs will continue at the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint. Traffic will be partially restricted, so delays should be taken into account when planning the route.