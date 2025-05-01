$41.470.09
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11215 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 30046 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44829 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55771 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 208114 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130352 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155870 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222664 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244346 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336029 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Publications
Exclusives
Traffic will be restricted at the "Korchowa - Krakovets" border crossing with Poland: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 4384 views

Road works will be carried out at the "Korchowa – Krakovets" border crossing from May 8 to mid-June 2025. Temporary reduction of capacity is possible.

Traffic will be restricted at the "Korchowa - Krakovets" border crossing with Poland: what is known

Road works will be carried out at the "Korchova - Krakovets" checkpoint on the border with Poland from May 8 to mid-June 2025. Due to this, a temporary reduction in capacity is possible. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Polish side, road works will be carried out on the territory of the "Korchova – Krakovets" checkpoint from May 8 to mid-June 2025. It is planned to replace the asphalt surface on the entry direction for cargo transport to Poland and on the exit direction for passenger transport from the Polish side.

Due to the partial overlap of the areas where the works will be carried out, a temporary reduction in capacity is possible. In addition, reconstruction is underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the Ukrainian side.

We recommend planning routes in advance and, if possible, using less busy checkpoints: "Smilnytsia", "Nyzhanovychi", "Rava-Ruska", "Hrushiv", "Uhryniv"

- the message says.

Let us remind you

From April 30 to June 5, 2025, repairs will continue at the "Ustyluh-Zosin" checkpoint. Traffic will be partially restricted, so delays should be taken into account when planning the route.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Poland
