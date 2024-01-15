Traffic is hampered in Kyiv due to an accident on the Paton Bridge

A traffic accident has occurred on the Paton Bridge in Kyiv, and traffic is hampered, the capital's patrol police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on the Paton Bridge, traffic is hampered in both directions," the patrol police said.

Kyiv residents were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel itinerary.

