Traffic is hampered in Kyiv due to an accident on the Paton Bridge
Kyiv • UNN
An accident on Kyiv's Paton Bridge has caused traffic to be hampered in both directions. Drivers are advised to adjust their travel plans.
A traffic accident has occurred on the Paton Bridge in Kyiv, and traffic is hampered, the capital's patrol police reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"Due to an accident on the Paton Bridge, traffic is hampered in both directions," the patrol police said.
Kyiv residents were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel itinerary.
