Traffic accident at Antonovycha and Dilova intersection hampers traffic in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Due to an accident at the intersection of Antonovycha and Dilova streets, traffic in Kyiv has been hampered. This is reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.
Details
You should take this information into account when planning your trip itinerary.