Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19336 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38570 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38570 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77194 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46324 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110070 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148802 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89111 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45188 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105369 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
05:35 AM • 56769 views

05:35 AM • 56769 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 38375 views

09:03 AM • 38375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 77201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139743 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 38406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132609 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134494 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162981 views
Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

Tourist islands in the Indian Ocean on alert due to powerful cyclone Garance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13791 views

Mauritius and Reunion have declared a heightened state of alert due to the approach of a tropical storm with winds of up to 200 km/h. In Reunion, the highest level of alert has been introduced and airports have been closed.

The Indian Ocean islands of Mauritius and Reunion on Thursday declared a state of high alert due to severe tropical storm Garance (Garance) category 3, which has been called a "direct threat" to these tourist destinations, writes UNN citing France 24.

Details

Mauritius closed its main airport on Wednesday, while the nearby French island of Reunion was expected to do the same on Thursday.

Authorities on Reunion Island on Friday declared the highest "purple alert" on the island due to an approaching cyclone.

"Faced with direct impact, with wind gusts of more than 200 km/h, the prefect will issue a purple alert," authorities said in a press release posted on X.

The Mauritius Meteorological Service said the cyclone was 310 kilometers northwest of the island and had become an "intense tropical storm.

The cyclone is "dangerously approaching Mauritius and poses a direct threat," the report said, adding that flooding is expected.

Garance was heading east but has turned south and is expected to pass between Mauritius and Reunion.

On its current track, the cyclone is expected to pass within 50 kilometers of Reunion between Thursday evening and Friday morning, the prefecture said in a statement.

Meteorological service Meteo-France warned there could be a "direct impact" on Reunion, urging the population of around 900,000 to stay indoors.

Supplement

The previous red cyclone warning for Reunion Island was issued in January 2024, when Cyclone Belal struck the island, killing four people and causing about €100 million ($104 million) in damage.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldEvents

