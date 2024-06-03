Tomorrow blackouts in Kiev may be longer: YASNO called the reason
Kyiv • UNN
On June 4, stabilization power outages in Kiev may be longer due to significant restrictions on the supply of electricity caused by scheduled repairs of power equipment.
On Tuesday, June 4, stabilization blackouts in Kiev may be large due to large restrictions on the electricity limit. This was stated by General Director of Yasno Sergey Kovalenko, reports UNN.
Details
Tomorrow again stabilization restrictions are higher than today-26% for Kiev. The light gray area of the charts will be used. there is now also a blackout in the light gray slots
According to him, the reason for such restrictions is the planned repair work of power equipment.
Two NPP power units are under scheduled repair. The line that imports electricity from Slovakia has also been repaired
Recall
Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk said that the funds that power engineers will receive by raising the electricity tariff will be used for The Repair campaign and the restoration of State Generation.