Tomorrow blackouts in Kiev may be longer: YASNO called the reason

Tomorrow blackouts in Kiev may be longer: YASNO called the reason

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71796 views

On June 4, stabilization power outages in Kiev may be longer due to significant restrictions on the supply of electricity caused by scheduled repairs of power equipment.

On Tuesday, June 4, stabilization blackouts in Kiev may be large due to large restrictions on the electricity limit. This was stated by General Director of Yasno Sergey Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Details 

Tomorrow again stabilization restrictions are higher than today-26% for Kiev. The light gray area of the charts will be used. there is now also a blackout in the light gray slots

Kovalenko said.

According to him, the reason for such restrictions is the planned repair work of power equipment. 

Tomorrow blackouts are possible throughout the day - Ukrenergo03.06.24, 18:44 • 32469 views

Two NPP power units are under scheduled repair. The line that imports electricity from Slovakia has also been repaired 

- explained by the CEO of Yasno.

Recall

Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk said that the funds that power engineers will receive by raising the electricity tariff will be used for The Repair campaign and the restoration of State Generation.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

