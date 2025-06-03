Timely Help: In May, "DobroDiy" Supported 13 Seriously Ill Children

The team of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, raised 290,000 hryvnias in May to help 13 children with serious diagnoses. Thanks to benefactors, young patients were able to receive rehabilitation courses, medicines and special nutrition, writes UNN.

May for our team is a month without pathos, but with great changes. This is another month when help did not just reach - it arrived. On time. To where it was expected. 290,000 UAH - this is how much has turned into support, treatment and a chance for a new stage of life for children with serious diagnoses - reported in "DobroDiy".

In particular, thanks to benefactors, 13 children received assistance.

Rehabilitation courses became possible for:

Ilya Shmalka

Maria Tverdokhlibova

Valeria Mishchenko

Anna Chaban

Daniil Spolnytskyi

Oleksandr Demchenko

Gordiy Khrystoev

Maryana Matova

Victoria Medved

Olena Serednya

Mykola Chernous

In addition, Maria Masich received life-saving medical enteral nutrition in May.

Another ward of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, Daria Shcherbanenko is provided with supportive medications.

"This is not just about treatment. It's about a childhood without pain. About the opportunity to walk, say the first word, not be afraid of pain and silence. It is about the future that becomes a reality thanks to you," - said in "DobroDiy".

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Charity Exchange has provided assistance for almost 132 million UAH. They received

- Defense Forces of Ukraine - 93 061 500 UAH

- Medical institutions - 8 533 000 UAH

- Seriously ill children and adolescents - 16 440 000 UAH

- Humanitarian initiatives and social projects - 13 944 000 UAH

You can join the projects of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.