From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Timely Help: In May, "DobroDiy" Supported 13 Seriously Ill Children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Thanks to philanthropists, children received rehabilitation courses, medicines, and nutrition. Since the beginning of the war, "DobroDiy" has provided assistance worth almost UAH 132 million.

Timely Help: In May, "DobroDiy" Supported 13 Seriously Ill Children

The team of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka, raised 290,000 hryvnias in May to help 13 children with serious diagnoses. Thanks to benefactors, young patients were able to receive rehabilitation courses, medicines and special nutrition, writes UNN.

May for our team is a month without pathos, but with great changes. This is another month when help did not just reach - it arrived. On time. To where it was expected. 290,000 UAH - this is how much has turned into support, treatment and a chance for a new stage of life for children with serious diagnoses

- reported in "DobroDiy".

In particular, thanks to benefactors, 13 children received assistance. 

Rehabilitation courses became possible for:

Ilya Shmalka

Maria Tverdokhlibova

Valeria Mishchenko

Anna Chaban

Daniil Spolnytskyi

Oleksandr Demchenko

Gordiy Khrystoev

Maryana Matova

Victoria Medved

Olena Serednya

Mykola Chernous

In addition, Maria Masich received life-saving medical enteral nutrition in May.

Another ward of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, Daria Shcherbanenko is provided with supportive medications.

"This is not just about treatment. It's about a childhood without pain. About the opportunity to walk, say the first word, not be afraid of pain and silence. It is about the future that becomes a reality thanks to you," - said in "DobroDiy".

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Charity Exchange has provided assistance for almost 132 million UAH. They received

-       Defense Forces of Ukraine - 93 061 500 UAH

-       Medical institutions - 8 533 000 UAH

-        Seriously ill children and adolescents - 16 440 000 UAH

-       Humanitarian initiatives and social projects - 13 944 000 UAH

You can join the projects of the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

