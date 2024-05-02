Time deposits in Ukrainian banks increased by almost a third - NBU

Time deposits in Ukrainian banks grew by almost 30%, with 97% of them being deposits for more than three months. These funds can be used to develop lending. This was stated by the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyi during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Time deposits in Ukrainian banks grew by almost a third. 97% of this growth is due to deposits with a maturity of more than 3 months. This is also a resource that Ukrainian banks can and should use to develop lending. And this topic is now in the special focus of the NBU and our interaction and communication with the Ministry of Economy and the Cabinet of Ministers - said the head of the National Bank.

Banks expect Ukrainians to take out loans more actively