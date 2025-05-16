TikTok Introduces Meditation for Teens After 10 PM - Media

$41.470.07
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
03:59 PM • 4146 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:31 PM • 13227 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

01:30 PM • 22413 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 36173 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 37544 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 92316 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 67697 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

May 16, 08:43 AM • 62202 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 159586 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171704 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 61044 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 87966 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 95218 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 29889 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66268 views
Meeting in Istanbul: how European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

03:59 PM • 4146 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

03:31 PM • 13227 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 262936 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 253910 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 315338 views
Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

02:52 PM • 10307 views

The Sunday Times updated the ranking of the richest in Britain: Gopi Hinduja leads, and Dua Lipa is the youngest fortune owner

01:03 PM • 11151 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

May 16, 09:08 AM • 66506 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 88191 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 84256 views
Nord Stream

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

TikTok Introduces Meditation for Teens After 10 PM - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

TikTok will offer guided meditation to teenagers after 10 PM. This update, aimed at improving sleep, includes full-screen reminders.

TikTok Introduces Meditation for Teens After 10 PM - Media

TikTok will interrupt the news feed of teenagers with guided meditation after 22:00. The platform has been testing the "rest" reminder feature, but now it will show a notification with guided meditation by default to all users under the age of 18, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

Initially, TikTok's reminder to rest only played soothing music to remind teenagers to take a break from the app at night. It was also only shown to teenagers under the age of 16. But now the reminders will also include meditation and will be available to adults who turn on "Sleep Hours" on the screen time settings page.

During testing of the meditation feature, TikTok reports that 98 percent of users under the age of 16 left it turned on after trying it for the first time. Teenagers can ignore the initial reminder at 22:00, but later the app will display another full-screen reminder that will be more difficult to ignore.

TikTok has until June 19 to abandon its operations in the United States or face a ban, but that has not stopped it from trying to address security concerns, the publication notes.

In March, TikTok also launched a Time Away tool that parents or guardians can use to prevent their child from accessing the app at certain times.

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days04.04.2025, 21:25 • 12061 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
