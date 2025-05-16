TikTok Introduces Meditation for Teens After 10 PM - Media

TikTok will interrupt the news feed of teenagers with guided meditation after 22:00. The platform has been testing the "rest" reminder feature, but now it will show a notification with guided meditation by default to all users under the age of 18, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

Initially, TikTok's reminder to rest only played soothing music to remind teenagers to take a break from the app at night. It was also only shown to teenagers under the age of 16. But now the reminders will also include meditation and will be available to adults who turn on "Sleep Hours" on the screen time settings page.

During testing of the meditation feature, TikTok reports that 98 percent of users under the age of 16 left it turned on after trying it for the first time. Teenagers can ignore the initial reminder at 22:00, but later the app will display another full-screen reminder that will be more difficult to ignore.

TikTok has until June 19 to abandon its operations in the United States or face a ban, but that has not stopped it from trying to address security concerns, the publication notes.

In March, TikTok also launched a Time Away tool that parents or guardians can use to prevent their child from accessing the app at certain times.

Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days