Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
11:30 AM • 10462 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
TikTok blocked the channel of sanctioned Artem Dmytruk, who is hiding from investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

TikTok deleted the account of former MP Artem Dmytruk, who is on the international wanted list. Materials duplicating Russian propaganda were disseminated through this channel.

TikTok blocked the channel of sanctioned Artem Dmytruk, who is hiding from investigation

The TikTok platform has removed the account of former MP Artem Dmytruk, who is on the international wanted list and is involved in criminal proceedings. His channel was used to disseminate materials that duplicated key messages of Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The social network TikTok has blocked the channel of sanctioned politician Artem Dmytruk, known as a figure in a criminal case and a person declared on the international wanted list.

As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, it was through this account that narratives echoing Kremlin propaganda were disseminated.

This is not the first case of restricting access to Dmytruk's media resources. In July 2025, his YouTube channel was blocked in Ukraine.

Earlier, sanctions were imposed on Dmytruk by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, enshrined in presidential decrees of May 25 and June 22, 2025.

In total, in recent months alone, YouTube has closed more than 35 channels that disseminated pro-Russian messages and were associated with sanctioned individuals.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the work to identify sources of hostile information operations will continue.

Stepan Haftko

