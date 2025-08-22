TikTok blocked the channel of sanctioned Artem Dmytruk, who is hiding from investigation

The TikTok platform has removed the account of former MP Artem Dmytruk, who is on the international wanted list and is involved in criminal proceedings. His channel was used to disseminate materials that duplicated key messages of Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

The social network TikTok has blocked the channel of sanctioned politician Artem Dmytruk, known as a figure in a criminal case and a person declared on the international wanted list.

As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, it was through this account that narratives echoing Kremlin propaganda were disseminated.

This is not the first case of restricting access to Dmytruk's media resources. In July 2025, his YouTube channel was blocked in Ukraine.

Earlier, sanctions were imposed on Dmytruk by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, enshrined in presidential decrees of May 25 and June 22, 2025.

In total, in recent months alone, YouTube has closed more than 35 channels that disseminated pro-Russian messages and were associated with sanctioned individuals.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that the work to identify sources of hostile information operations will continue.

