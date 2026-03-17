Three more individuals have been served with suspicion in the case of the deportation of 213 Ukrainian children to Russia - Kravchenko

On the anniversary of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova, juvenile prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General announced suspicions against three more organizers of the deportation of 213 Ukrainian children from Donetsk region to Russia. This was stated by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

This refers to the self-proclaimed "Minister of Education and Science of the DPR," the "Head of the Donetsk Administration," and the director of an orphanage. They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - Kravchenko reported.

The investigation established that the deportation was a pre-planned operation.

On February 16, 2022, the occupying authorities had already organized the process of the so-called "evacuation," and the heads of educational institutions were ordered to prepare lists of children. On February 18, the decision was announced and implemented: 213 orphanage residents were deported to Russia.

The Prosecutor General noted that the preparatory orders, issued effectively six days before the full-scale invasion in the absence of active hostilities, refute the Russian narrative of "emergency rescue" of children and confirm the fact of forced displacement.

Kravchenko noted that to date, not a single child from this group has been returned, and 78 children have already been illegally transferred to Russian families.

This is not an evacuation. This is the deportation of Ukrainian children and a war crime, the General emphasized - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

"The international community must see: Russia is deliberately destroying the identity of our children. We will use all tools of justice to ensure that every child returns home, and the guilty receive their verdict. In particular, within the framework of the 'Bring Kids Back UA' initiative of the President of Ukraine, 2,048 minors have already been returned, and the fight will continue for every child. We continue to work," Kravchenko summarized.

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