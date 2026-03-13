Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 13 collaborators identified who turned occupied Izium into a place of terror

The prosecutor's office has identified 11 militants and a so-called "LNR" deputy, as well as the head of the "DNR Union of Cinematographers," who committed war crimes during the occupation of Izium. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, since 2014, these men deliberately chose the enemy's side, boasting on social media about the capture of the SBU in Luhansk. In 2022, their betrayal escalated into an open hunt for Ukrainians.

During the occupation of Izium, they robbed and tortured people, holding them in metal containers without food or water. Through beatings and threats, the occupiers extracted information about ATO veterans and military personnel. They filmed their atrocities to create propaganda videos about the "elimination of Banderites." For this, they systematically received promotions and incentives, including from the highest political leadership of the Russian Federation. - Kravchenko reported.

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko

According to the Prosecutor General, one of the victims for such "content" was a 46-year-old scout and assistant to a deputy of the Izium City Council. The man was brutally beaten and shot in the face, and his body was dumped near a railway crossing.

They thought the occupation would hide their faces, but they were wrong. Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, all 13 militants have been notified of suspicion of treason and violation of the laws and customs of war. These crimes have no statute of limitations. Retribution is inevitable. - Kravchenko summarized.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko: over 197,000 war crimes documented in Ukraine