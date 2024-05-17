Three enemy drones destroyed in Poltava region, no casualties or damage to infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Three enemy drones were shot down in Poltava region the day before, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure, Poltava RMA head Philip Pronin said on Friday, UNN reports.
