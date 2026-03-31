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Thousands of elite US paratroopers begin arriving in the Middle East amid war with Iran - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4764 views

Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne Division are reinforcing the group for a possible capture of Kharg Island and nuclear facilities. Trump is considering the involvement of ground forces.

Thousands of elite US paratroopers begin arriving in the Middle East amid war with Iran - Reuters
army.mil

Thousands of American troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army have begun arriving in the Middle East, citing two US officials on Monday, as US President Donald Trump considers his next steps in the war against Iran, Reuters reported, writes UNN.

Details

Reuters first reported on March 18 that the Trump administration was considering deploying thousands of additional US troops to the Middle East, which would expand capabilities and allow forces to be stationed on Iranian territory.

US has already deployed over 50,000 troops to the Middle East – NYT30.03.26, 05:07 • 6620 views

The paratroopers, based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, are said to reinforce the ranks of thousands of additional sailors, marines, and US special operations forces deployed to the region.

As NYT noted on Sunday, citing two US military officials, "several hundred US special forces fighters have arrived in the Middle East, joining thousands of marines and US army paratroopers as part of the deployment."

"About 2,500 marines arrived in the Middle East over the weekend," Reuters writes.

Officials did not specify where exactly the soldiers would be sent, but, as the publication notes, this move was expected.

The additional US military personnel are reportedly "units of the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters, some logistics units and other support, as well as one brigade combat team."

"No decision has yet been made to send troops to Iran, but they will be used to build capacity for potential future operations in the region," one source said.

The American military, it is noted, "can be used in a war with Iran for several purposes, including an attempt to seize Kharg Island, which is the center of 90% of Iranian oil exports."

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had discussed an operation to seize the island. Such a move would be extremely risky, as Iran could reach the island with missiles and drones, the publication writes.

Iran beefs up defense of Kharg Island to protect against potential US ground operation - report26.03.26, 14:17 • 4899 views

Reuters previously reported that the Trump administration "discussed using ground troops inside Iran to extract highly enriched uranium, although this option could mean placing US troops deeper in Iran for a longer period of time, trying to extract material located deep underground."

Internal discussions within the Trump administration, it is reported, "also included the potential deployment of US troops inside Iran to ensure the safe passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz." Although this mission will be carried out mainly by air and naval forces, it could also mean placing US troops on the Iranian coast, the publication writes.

On Monday, Trump said the United States was negotiating with a "smarter regime" to end the war in Iran, but reiterated his warning to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz, otherwise it risks US attacks on its oil wells and power plants.

Trump threatens to "completely" destroy Iran's energy resources if no deal is reached30.03.26, 16:01 • 4174 views

Any use of American ground troops - even within a limited mission - could pose significant political risks for Trump given the low public support for the Iranian campaign in the US and Trump's own campaign promises to avoid US involvement in new conflicts in the Middle East, the publication writes.

Since the start of operations on February 28, the US has struck more than 11,000 targets. As part of Operation "Epic Fury", more than 300 American servicemen were wounded and 13 were killed.

13 US servicemen have already died since the start of the operation against Iran14.03.26, 12:06 • 4838 views

Julia Shramko

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