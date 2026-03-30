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US has already deployed over 50,000 troops to the Middle East – NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2986 views

The number of US troops in the region has increased by 10,000 to protect the Strait of Hormuz. The Pentagon is considering scenarios for strikes on oil infrastructure.

US has already deployed over 50,000 troops to the Middle East – NYT
Photo: Reuters

The number of American troops in the Middle East has already exceeded 50,000, which is approximately 10,000 more than usual. The reinforcement occurred amid further escalation of the war around Iran and discussions of new military scenarios in the region. This was reported by NYT, writes UNN.

Details

Another 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors, as well as additional US Army forces, have been deployed to the conflict zone.

According to American sources, the Donald Trump administration is considering not only further strikes, but also tougher scenarios – including the possible seizure of individual facilities or territories to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan gathered four countries to find a way out of the war in the region and called the negotiations productive30.03.26, 01:09 • 5140 views

This route, through which about 20% of the world's oil passes, has become one of the key hubs of the current war.

Paratroopers are already being deployed to the region

Last week, the Pentagon also ordered the deployment of about 2,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. Their exact location is not disclosed, but it is known that they will be within Iran's reach.

Among the possible scenarios being discussed are even operations against Iranian oil infrastructure.

But for a big war, this is still not enough

Despite the massive reinforcement, military experts directly warn: even more than 50,000 American troops are too few for any major ground operation against Iran.

The country has a huge territory, a multi-million population and serious military potential, so the current build-up of forces rather looks like a demonstration of readiness for escalation, rather than preparation for a full-scale invasion.

Netanyahu intends to expand the "security zone" in southern Lebanon29.03.26, 20:31 • 7600 views

Stepan Haftko

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