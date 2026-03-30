Pakistan gathered four countries to find a way out of the war in the region and called the negotiations productive

Pakistan has announced a "very productive" meeting of the foreign ministers of Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, which took place in Islamabad amid the escalation of the war in the Middle East. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

According to Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the parties discussed possible ways to achieve a swift and definitive end to the war, as well as further diplomatic steps for de-escalation.

Pakistan wants to become a platform for US-Iran negotiations

Separately, Dar stated that Islamabad is ready to host and facilitate negotiations between the US and Iran in the coming days. According to him, both sides have allegedly expressed full support for such a format.

US-Iran talks open an uncertain path out of the crisis - Media

This could signify an attempt by Pakistan to assume a key mediating role in one of the region's most dangerous conflicts.

Four countries called for immediate de-escalation

Following the negotiations, the participants agreed that the war is not in the interests of any party and only leads to more deaths and destruction.

The ministers also expressed serious concern about the devastating consequences of the hostilities for the population and economy of the Middle East and emphasized that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only real path to peace.

Pakistan announced its readiness to host talks between the US and Iran