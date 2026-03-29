Pakistan announced its readiness to host talks between the US and Iran

Pakistan has stated that it is ready to facilitate peace talks between the US and Iran in the coming days amid the further escalation of the war in the Middle East. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that both Tehran and Washington have expressed confidence in Islamabad as a possible mediator. According to him, it would be an honor for Pakistan to host meaningful talks to find a political settlement to the conflict.

Betting on diplomacy, but chances are still slim

The statement came after consultations with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Egypt. According to the Pakistani side, the negotiators advocated creating conditions for a structured dialogue and emphasized that diplomacy remains the only real path to de-escalation.

Egypt insists on peace talks between the US and Iran "as soon as possible" and is ready to host them

However, neither the US nor Iran has yet shown clear readiness to quickly move to full-fledged negotiations.

The region is on the verge of even greater escalation

Pakistan has found itself in an important mediating role due to its contacts with both Washington and Tehran, as well as its close ties with Saudi Arabia. For Islamabad, resolving the conflict is critically important, as further escalation could affect the entire region, particularly due to risks to the Strait of Hormuz and the global energy market.

Against this backdrop, the US continues to build up its military presence in the region, and the conflict has already begun to draw in new participants.

US-Iran talks open an uncertain path out of the crisis - Media