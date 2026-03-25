Egypt insists on peace talks between the US and Iran "as soon as possible" and is ready to host them

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the country insists on holding official peace talks between the US and Iran as soon as possible and is ready to host them, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

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Cairo supports US President Donald Trump's initiative to negotiate with his Iranian counterparts and is in talks with Tehran to stop attacks on other Persian Gulf countries, Badr Abdelatty told reporters.

Iran received a ceasefire plan from the US - AP

When asked about Iran's rejection of Washington's 15-point proposal, he said: "We must continue our efforts. It's all about diplomacy and negotiations."

Pakistan has also offered to host US-Iran peace talks if they take place.

Iran rejected the US ceasefire plan and put forward its own conditions