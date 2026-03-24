US-Iran talks open an uncertain path out of the crisis - Media

US-Iranian talks open an uncertain path to de-escalation of the current conflict. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The talks between Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi were unexpected but not a secret, as the Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced their occurrence 24 hours before Donald Trump's deadline, which expired late on Monday. After this, the destruction of Iran's energy infrastructure was planned to begin.

Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir spoke with Trump on Sunday, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday.

Perhaps Pakistan will be the venue for further negotiations, this time involving Vice President J.D. Vance, who is personally skeptical of the war. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was right to warn against expecting a quick end to the conflict - the publication states.

At the same time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry initially insisted that no negotiations had taken place and that Donald Trump had simply backed down in the face of the scale of the economic and energy crisis. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also accused Trump of trying to lower energy prices - a key indicator of Iran's success in the war - or of trying to buy time to prepare the ground forces needed to seize strategic islands in the Strait of Hormuz.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Asian countries are increasing coal consumption amid disruptions in oil and liquefied natural gas supplies caused by US and Israeli military actions against Iran.

At the same time, Pakistan is making efforts to mediate ceasefire talks between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

In addition, UNN reported that China seeks to gain strategic benefits from the US and Israel's war against Iran.