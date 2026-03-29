Netanyahu intends to expand the "security zone" in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, March 29, instructed the military to expand the "security zone" in neighboring southern Lebanon. He promised to fundamentally change the security situation in the region. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

I have just given the order to further expand the existing security zone. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north. - Netanyahu said during a visit to northern Israel.

He also noted: "We have eliminated thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, and most importantly, we have removed the enormous threat of 150,000 rockets and shells that were intended to destroy Israeli cities."

However, the prime minister added: "Hezbollah still has a residual capability to launch rockets at us."

According to him, the decision aims to strengthen Israel's security posture along its northern border.

This comes amid rising tensions on Israel's northern border, where border clashes are raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

In Lebanon, according to officials, more than 1,100 people have died in fighting since the start of the Iran-backed war.

Also, more than 3,500 people have been injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

Among the dead, according to reports, are 52 medical workers.

Three journalists killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon