13 US servicemen have already died since the start of the operation against Iran

All six crew members of a US KC-135 tanker aircraft that crashed in Iraq while supporting operations against Iran have died, the US Central Command reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"All six crew members of a US KC-135 tanker aircraft that crashed in western Iraq have been confirmed dead. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace on March 12 during Operation Epic Fury," the US Central Command reported.

The circumstances of the incident, as stated, are being investigated. "However, the loss of the aircraft was not caused by hostile or friendly fire," the report says.

The names of the servicemen are not being released until 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

As noted by AP, this plane crash increased the number of US servicemen killed in Operation Epic Fury to at least 13, with seven more killed in combat. About 140 US servicemen were wounded, including eight seriously, the Pentagon reported earlier this week.

A US official, who wished to remain anonymous to discuss the developing situation, stated that the other aircraft involved was also a KC-135. Yehiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, wrote on X that the other aircraft landed safely in Israel.

Initially, 4 US military personnel were reported killed in the crash.

KC-135 plane crash in Iraq - 4 US servicemen killed