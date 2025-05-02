This year, Ukraine is expected to see an increase in the sowing of technical hemp - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment Ukrainians whose homes have been damaged or destroyed due to the war can receive compensation from the state. Find out who is eligible for compensation, what documents are needed, and how to apply. **Who is eligible for compensation?** Compensation can be received by: * Citizens of Ukraine * Owners of damaged or destroyed housing (private houses, apartments, other residential premises) * Those whose housing is located in areas where hostilities are ongoing or that were temporarily occupied Important: Heirs of the above-mentioned persons also have the right to compensation. **What types of damage are eligible for compensation?** Compensation is provided for: * Damaged housing that can be repaired * Destroyed housing that is impossible to repair **What documents are needed?** To apply for compensation, you will need the following documents: * Application for compensation * Identity document (passport, ID card) * Taxpayer identification number (TIN) * Document confirming ownership of the damaged or destroyed property * Photo and video of the damage (if available) Depending on the specific situation, other documents may also be required, such as: * Report on the assessment of damage caused to the property * Death certificate of the owner (in case of inheritance) * Power of attorney (if the application is submitted by a representative) **How to apply for compensation?** You can apply for compensation in the following ways: * Through the Diia portal or app * Through a Center for Administrative Services (CAS) * Through a notary Important: Applications for compensation for damaged property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within one year after its termination or cancellation. Applications for compensation for destroyed property can be submitted during the period of martial law and within three years after its termination or cancellation. **How is the amount of compensation determined?** The amount of compensation is determined by a special commission based on the assessment of the damage caused. The assessment takes into account: * The area of the damaged or destroyed property * The cost of repairs or construction * Other factors **How is compensation paid?** Compensation is paid in the following ways: * For repairs: funds are transferred to a special account that can be used to purchase building materials and pay for construction services. * For destroyed housing: a housing certificate is issued, which can be used to purchase a new home or finance the construction of a new one. Important: The procedure for obtaining compensation may vary depending on the specific region and local authorities. It is recommended to contact your local authorities or legal professionals for detailed information and assistance.
11:48 AM • 4264 views

10:55 AM • 11536 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

10:48 AM • 15158 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 14072 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 27045 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 66782 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 137644 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 120878 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128359 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

May 1, 08:40 AM • 127805 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 41055 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 29405 views

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 10751 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 25173 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

07:33 AM • 5466 views
When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
10:48 AM • 15158 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 25329 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 121273 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 218912 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 320048 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 1974 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 26158 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 30167 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 29545 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 34068 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

This year, Ukraine is expected to see an increase in the sowing of technical hemp - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

In 2025, an increase in the area of technical hemp crops is expected due to deregulation. According to preliminary estimates, the area may increase from 2,000 hectares to 3-5,000 hectares.

This year, Ukraine is expected to see an increase in the sowing of technical hemp - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

This year, the area under cultivation of industrial hemp is expected to increase significantly in Ukraine. This was announced by Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.

Details 

According to Vysotskyi, in 2025, the cultivation of industrial hemp, which is used in light industry, the production of building materials and other sectors, will be completely deregulated in Ukraine. We are talking about technical hemp, not medical cannabis.

...anyone can sow by submitting information to the register ("eKonoplya", -ed.). We expect this to lead to growth. In previous years, a maximum of 2,000 hectares were sown. This year it could be 3, 4 and 5. Sowing will be active in May, but we see activity: 20 entities have already registered in this register. So there is a clear trend that it will grow. It will definitely be more than last year, and we expect that the area will grow in the direction of this perspective 

- said Vysotskyi.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported that the electronic system "eKonopli" will be launched in Ukraine from March 10, 2025. According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval, the system was created to support business, reduce corruption risks and return Ukraine to leadership in the field of industrial hemp.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine
