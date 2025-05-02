This year, Ukraine is expected to see an increase in the sowing of technical hemp - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Kyiv • UNN
In 2025, an increase in the area of technical hemp crops is expected due to deregulation. According to preliminary estimates, the area may increase from 2,000 hectares to 3-5,000 hectares.
This year, the area under cultivation of industrial hemp is expected to increase significantly in Ukraine. This was announced by Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, during a briefing, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
According to Vysotskyi, in 2025, the cultivation of industrial hemp, which is used in light industry, the production of building materials and other sectors, will be completely deregulated in Ukraine. We are talking about technical hemp, not medical cannabis.
...anyone can sow by submitting information to the register ("eKonoplya", -ed.). We expect this to lead to growth. In previous years, a maximum of 2,000 hectares were sown. This year it could be 3, 4 and 5. Sowing will be active in May, but we see activity: 20 entities have already registered in this register. So there is a clear trend that it will grow. It will definitely be more than last year, and we expect that the area will grow in the direction of this perspective
Recall
Earlier, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported that the electronic system "eKonopli" will be launched in Ukraine from March 10, 2025. According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval, the system was created to support business, reduce corruption risks and return Ukraine to leadership in the field of industrial hemp.