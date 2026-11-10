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"This is very dangerous": Zelenskyy warned of the consequences of ending aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1740 views

Zelenskyy said that Russia seeks to restore its influence in Europe and may intensify hybrid attacks. He called for supporting a strong Ukraine.

"This is very dangerous": Zelenskyy warned of the consequences of ending aid to Ukraine

Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, wants to restore the Soviet Union and reassert its influence in Europe. It opposes European values, so from a pragmatic perspective, having a strong Ukraine is important and even necessary for Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with DR Nyheder, reports UNN.

Details

A skeptical attitude toward providing assistance to Ukraine is not in the interests of any European country, because in fact, this concerns Russia. If European assistance stops, the consequences can only be dangerous or very dangerous. Russia will continue its hybrid attacks, as it has already done many times in Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, even Germany and the countries of Northern Europe, such as Finland and Denmark. They will begin doing this on a massive scale. This is the mild scenario

- Zelenskyy stated.

He added that Russia wants to have influence over the countries of the former USSR, at least over the Baltic states and Moldova.

This means that the countries belonging to NATO are also involved, which means that NATO will have to respond. All of Europe and the United States will be involved. There are also dangers at sea. Russia may block the Baltic Sea in the same way it is blocking the Black Sea

- Zelenskyy noted.

Previously

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Andrii Melnyk stated at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on November 9 that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin anywhere except Moscow.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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