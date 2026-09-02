"This is not an instant solution": Rubio on licenses for Ukraine to produce Patriots
Kyiv • UNN
The US and Ukraine are discussing a license to produce Patriot missiles. Marco Rubio said that building the plants would take years.
Obtaining a U.S. license to produce missiles for Patriot systems will not mean that production will begin quickly in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this on The Brian Kilmeade Show, reports UNN.
Details
Washington and Kyiv are negotiating the possibility of granting Ukraine a license to independently produce missiles for Patriot systems. However, according to the U.S. secretary of state, even once such a license is obtained, it will not be possible to ensure production in the coming years.
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"This issue is being discussed right now, and as I have already said, it is not an immediate solution. I mean, ramping up production, even with a license, requires many years to build the plants. This is highly sophisticated weaponry, so the issue is currently at the negotiation stage. It may be possible to implement this, but it will not solve the short-term problem they are talking about," the secretary of state explained.
Patriot missile stocks in Europe have fallen to a critical level due to the war with Iran – AP28.08.26, 00:57 • 4754 views
To remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and James Lankford during the National Prayer Breakfast. He briefed them on Russia's ongoing ballistic terror and added that implementing the decision to grant licenses for the production of "Patriots" could help Ukraine counter it.