Pose a threat to national security: 11 more propaganda publications banned in Ukraine

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting has updated the List of anti-Ukrainian publications coming from Russia and Belarus and from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and containing anti-state content. The list has been supplemented with 11 banned publications. This was reported by the agency, reports UNN.

Details

In April, 11 more anti-Ukrainian publications were added to the List of anti-Ukrainian publications. In total, as of today, 577 propaganda publications have been included in the stop list.

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting monitors publishing products entering Ukraine, and based on the results of this monitoring, a List of book publications is formed, the content of which is aimed at undermining the independence of Ukraine, promoting violence, inciting ethnic, racial or religious hatred, justifying terrorist acts and infringing on human rights and freedoms.

Its main purpose is to warn participants in the field of trade in printed products about publications, the distribution of which may contain signs of criminal offenses.

Recall

The State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting initiated an appeal to Google Corporation with a request to remove (block) Russian propaganda literature from its services and prevent its re-posting.