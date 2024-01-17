There is no shortage of electricity - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104670 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114345 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144851 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141044 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178086 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172375 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285473 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178317 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 38900 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 42410 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 52923 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73520 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 39991 views
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104670 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252572 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237627 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262784 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 73520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144851 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107701 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107640 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123691 views
There is no shortage of electricity - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24748 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports that there is no shortage of electricity. At the same time, the Ministry calls for reducing consumption during peak hours

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, two units of thermal power plants are connected to the grid, the Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"No electricity shortage was recorded yesterday. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial imports of electricity are also planned," the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

As noted, two units of generating equipment were put out for emergency repairs. At the same time, 2 TPP units were returned to operation after short-term repairs.

"The situation is under control. No restriction schedules are applied," the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Energy pointed out that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00).

"We urge you to consume electricity wisely and responsibly," the statement reads.

De-energization

Due to technical problems at the 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Dnipropetrovska oblast, household consumers, the railway (no train traffic disruptions), a mine, and local industry were reportedly cut off from power. All consumers have been supplied with electricity.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said

Import/export

Electricity imports for the current day amount to 3764 MWh. No exports are planned.

Julia Shramko

Economy

