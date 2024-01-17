There is no shortage of electricity - Ministry of Energy

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine, two units of thermal power plants are connected to the grid, the Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Generation and consumption

"No electricity shortage was recorded yesterday. The generation produced in Ukraine is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers. Commercial imports of electricity are also planned," the Ministry of Energy reported on Telegram.

As noted, two units of generating equipment were put out for emergency repairs. At the same time, 2 TPP units were returned to operation after short-term repairs.

"The situation is under control. No restriction schedules are applied," the ministry emphasized.

The Ministry of Energy pointed out that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00).

"We urge you to consume electricity wisely and responsibly," the statement reads.

De-energization

Due to technical problems at the 330 kV substation of NPC Ukrenergo in Dnipropetrovska oblast, household consumers, the railway (no train traffic disruptions), a mine, and local industry were reportedly cut off from power. All consumers have been supplied with electricity.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said

Import/export

Electricity imports for the current day amount to 3764 MWh. No exports are planned.