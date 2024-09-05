ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

There is feedback and support - a volunteer from Brovary about cooperation with the city authorities

There is feedback and support - a volunteer from Brovary about cooperation with the city authorities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106582 views

Volunteers actively cooperate with the Brovary authorities, providing assistance in various areas. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko supports volunteer initiatives and promptly resolves their issues.

Medical equipment for the Brovary hospital, a generator for utility companies, and even T-shirts for young athletes are the result of fruitful cooperation between the Brovary community authorities and volunteers. This was told to UNN by Victoria Volynets, founder of the Gurtom UA Charitable Foundation.

According to the volunteer, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, is constantly interested in what questions volunteers may have and how to solve them together.

"We have maximum cooperation with the Brovary City Council. If I have any questions, the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, will always respond and support me, and we, in turn, try to help and resolve issues.

When they contact me, I tell them what's here and how we can help, and there is always a response. That's why we always have contact with the authorities and the mayor. And thanks to this, we have direct contact with the community residents. People come to us, write on social media, for example, to ask for wheelchairs or crutches. Recently, we received a letter from a mother whose son has a disability. We gave them a special medical bed for the child," said Victoria Volynets.

A woman volunteer supported by children: why an interior designer from Kyiv region decided to change her life because of Russian aggression05.09.24, 09:42 • 95351 view

The volunteer added that the foundation she created cooperates with the city on an ongoing basis and in various areas.

"A year ago, we brought a variety of medical equipment to Brovary: anesthesia stations for ultrasound and X-ray machines, laparoscopic stands, and ventilators. We help Brovary Hospital on a regular basis with all the help we can: circuits for ventilators, gowns, medical gloves, needles, syringes, and surgical kits.

And this is not only medical assistance for our community. A year ago, we handed over a 580 kW generator to Brovaryteplovodoenergia.

We also handed over a large number of T-shirts for our young Brovary athletes," added the founder of the Gurtom UA Charitable Foundation.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, in turn, notes that the help of volunteers to the city, the whole of Ukraine, and our army is invaluable. 

"In many ways, it is thanks to people like Victoria that our country has continued to resist the aggressor for three years now. Sometimes it seems that people have started to get tired of the war, less support for the Armed Forces and IDPs. This should not be the case. That is why we, the authorities of the Brovary community, for our part, support the volunteers in every way possible. We are trying to solve all the urgent issues they have as quickly as possible," said Igor Sapozhko in a comment to UNN.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyKyiv region

