There is a real threat of a leak in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya Square – or a landslide in Vladimirskaya Gorka - Vitrenko

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83076 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107738 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150557 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165475 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41452 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33523 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65737 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59954 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250752 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226116 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224689 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83076 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59954 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65737 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
There is a real threat of a leak in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya Square – or a landslide in Vladimirskaya Gorka - Vitrenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23080 views

There is a real threat of leaks in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya square or displacement of Vladimirskaya Gorka in Kiev due to rising ground water levels and unstable condition of the underground pit containing historical artifacts.

In Kiev, there is a real threat of a leak in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya Square, or the displacement of Vladimirskaya Gorka. This was announced by the deputy of the Kiev City Council Andrey Vitrenko on the air of the telethon, and told about the details of the field meeting of the VSK BP in the capital regarding the accident rate of the underground pit on Pochtovaya Street,  the correspondent reports UNN.

When asked what the underground pit on Pochtovaya Square looks like, Vitrenko said: "Visually, it looks terrible. Temporary piles are installed there, which collapse. Even those people who are now constantly on this site recommended that deputies and all members of this field meeting do not go to some places, because a piece of this pile may fall on their heads.

According to him, the artifacts are also in a terrible state and in a very dangerous one.

Let me remind you that this is the XI century, this is the history of Kiev, we found both customs and retail warehouses, we found a huge number of streets that have been preserved in a unique condition. Therefore, it is necessary to do something with this place as quickly as possible, because even those retaining walls that are located around the perimeter of this pit, they are already collapsing and have already succumbed a little forward

Vitrenko said.

Therefore, according to him, it was decided to hold meetings on Pochtovaya Square every two weeks or every month to see how the work is going, to whom to give additional instructions.

When asked if there is a threat to the metro tunnels, Vitrenko said: "there were representatives of the Transport Department, acting director of the municipal  enterprise "Kiev Metro", who said that they conducted an internal study of the tunnel and there are no threats to the metro, but there are relevant scientific studies, scientific articles that focus on this particular construction. And they clearly say that if there are no horizontal and vertical drainage systems, then one of the threats is the threat to the tunnel.

He noted that the situation that occurred on the demeevskaya metro station stretch may be repeated.

That is, the ground water level has already risen by more than 3 meters and the tunnel may completely end up in such an underground river. Therefore, the task was given to local authorities and the customer of this construction to urgently carry out survey work, especially from the metro station, especially on Vladimirskaya Gorka, because there is a real threat of either a leak in the Metro Tunnel or a landslide in Vladimirskaya Gorka

Vitrenko said.

"Working as usual": KCSA says there is no reason to close Poshtova Ploshcha metro station06.05.24, 15:03 • 23210 views

Addition

Vitrenko reported that a large meeting of the VSK BP on Kiev issues was held on Pochtovaya square  regarding the accident rate of the underground pit, in which the Museum on Pochtovaya Square in Kiev has been operating since 2018, as well as the impact on the Pochtovaya Ploshchad metro station.

He noted that this place is waiting for a hydrological examination, due to the rise of ground water by more than 3 meters, and an examination of the condition of the building of the unfinished shopping center.

Expert examinations are necessary to clearly answer the question of whether there is a threat of deformation of the tunnel of the Pochtovaya Ploshchad metro station and the displacement of Vladimirskaya Gorka

In addition, the Icip initiates a legal audit of the Archaeological Site and the history of national significance on Pochtovaya Square for the development of the museum.

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising