There is a real threat of a leak in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya Square – or a landslide in Vladimirskaya Gorka - Vitrenko

In Kiev, there is a real threat of a leak in the Metro Tunnel on Pochtovaya Square, or the displacement of Vladimirskaya Gorka. This was announced by the deputy of the Kiev City Council Andrey Vitrenko on the air of the telethon, and told about the details of the field meeting of the VSK BP in the capital regarding the accident rate of the underground pit on Pochtovaya Street, the correspondent reports UNN.

When asked what the underground pit on Pochtovaya Square looks like, Vitrenko said: "Visually, it looks terrible. Temporary piles are installed there, which collapse. Even those people who are now constantly on this site recommended that deputies and all members of this field meeting do not go to some places, because a piece of this pile may fall on their heads.

According to him, the artifacts are also in a terrible state and in a very dangerous one.

Let me remind you that this is the XI century, this is the history of Kiev, we found both customs and retail warehouses, we found a huge number of streets that have been preserved in a unique condition. Therefore, it is necessary to do something with this place as quickly as possible, because even those retaining walls that are located around the perimeter of this pit, they are already collapsing and have already succumbed a little forward Vitrenko said.

Therefore, according to him, it was decided to hold meetings on Pochtovaya Square every two weeks or every month to see how the work is going, to whom to give additional instructions.

When asked if there is a threat to the metro tunnels, Vitrenko said: "there were representatives of the Transport Department, acting director of the municipal enterprise "Kiev Metro", who said that they conducted an internal study of the tunnel and there are no threats to the metro, but there are relevant scientific studies, scientific articles that focus on this particular construction. And they clearly say that if there are no horizontal and vertical drainage systems, then one of the threats is the threat to the tunnel.

He noted that the situation that occurred on the demeevskaya metro station stretch may be repeated.

That is, the ground water level has already risen by more than 3 meters and the tunnel may completely end up in such an underground river. Therefore, the task was given to local authorities and the customer of this construction to urgently carry out survey work, especially from the metro station, especially on Vladimirskaya Gorka, because there is a real threat of either a leak in the Metro Tunnel or a landslide in Vladimirskaya Gorka Vitrenko said.

Addition

Vitrenko reported that a large meeting of the VSK BP on Kiev issues was held on Pochtovaya square regarding the accident rate of the underground pit, in which the Museum on Pochtovaya Square in Kiev has been operating since 2018, as well as the impact on the Pochtovaya Ploshchad metro station.

He noted that this place is waiting for a hydrological examination, due to the rise of ground water by more than 3 meters, and an examination of the condition of the building of the unfinished shopping center.

Expert examinations are necessary to clearly answer the question of whether there is a threat of deformation of the tunnel of the Pochtovaya Ploshchad metro station and the displacement of Vladimirskaya Gorka - Vitrenko wrote on Facebook

In addition, the Icip initiates a legal audit of the Archaeological Site and the history of national significance on Pochtovaya Square for the development of the museum.