$41.500.03
46.450.07
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them with "Kalibr" missiles.

There are no Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas - Navy

As of 06:00 on 20.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 5 ships, 3 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 6 ships, 2 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Remind

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Yevhen Yerin, stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

Situation at the front: 156 clashes, 50 air strikes and over 4,000 shellings - General Staff report19.05.25, 23:47 • 2132 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
