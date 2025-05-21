There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, a carrier of "Calibers" is lurking in the Mediterranean - Ministry of Internal Affairs

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 25164 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 72337 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 139700 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 68735 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 131059 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 62314 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 204258 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97630 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159552 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110764 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

May 20, 05:55 PM • 10943 views

Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

May 20, 06:15 PM • 7442 views

Sanctions may push Russia away from peace talks - Rubio

May 20, 06:16 PM • 4248 views

Head of the KMVA accused Klitschko of discrediting the Armed Forces and appealed to the SBU: what is known

May 20, 07:10 PM • 9636 views

Simion Challenges Romanian Presidential Election Results in Constitutional Court Citing "External Interference": Durov Agreed to Testify

May 20, 08:04 PM • 3342 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 83132 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 139700 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 131059 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 204258 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 171081 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 121901 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 88299 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 83812 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 166337 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 168027 views
Actual

Iron dome

Facebook

Nord Stream

Fox News

The Guardian

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, a carrier of "Calibers" is lurking in the Mediterranean - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them with "Calibers".

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, a carrier of "Calibers" is lurking in the Mediterranean - Ministry of Internal Affairs

As of 06:00 on 21.05.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

Over the past day, the Kerch Strait was crossed in the interests of the Russian Federation: to the Black Sea – 9 ships, 3 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov – 7 ships, 4 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait

- the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defense Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

129 combat clashes took place at the front: the Russian Federation launched 57 air strikes and used 984 drones20.05.25, 22:41 • 2090 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Brent
$66.38
Bitcoin
$106,863.60
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,304.15
Ethereum
$2,540.35