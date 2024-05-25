The winner of the 77th Cannes Film Festival is Anora by Sean Baker

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 44492 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101234 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172956 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164456 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148173 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113006 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 79142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110789 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38861 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51974 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 88789 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244621 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208935 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221813 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 44492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26493 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31557 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110789 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112641 views
The winner of the 77th Cannes Film Festival is Anora by Sean Baker

The winner of the 77th Cannes Film Festival is Anora by Sean Baker

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23620 views

Sean Baker's Anora won the Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has ended. The winner was the film "Anora" by Sean Baker. This was announced on the Cannes Film Festival's page in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

The second most important award after the Palme d'Or, the Grand Prix, went to All We Imagine as Light by Indian director Payal Kapadia.

Winners of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

  • Palme d'Or for Anora, Sean Baker.
  • Grand Prix - Everything We Imagine as Light, by Payal Kapadia.
  • The prize for directing goes to Miguel Gomez, Grand Tour.
  • The screenplay prize went to Substance, directed by Carolee Farjea.
  • Best Actress Award - Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Carla Sofia Gascon from the film Emilia Perez.
  • Best Actor Award - Jesse Plemons, "Kindnesses".
  • The Jury Prize was awarded to Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard.
  • The Special Jury Prize went to Seeds of the Sacred Fig, directed by Mohammad Rasulof.
  • “Un Certain Regard - Black Dog, directed by Guan Hu.
  • The best short film is The Man Who Couldn't Keep Silent, directed by Nebojsa Sliepcevic.
  • “The Golden Camera for Best Debut went to Armand (Norway, Netherlands).

Usyk will star in a Hollywood movie with Dwayne Johnson: what role did the Ukrainian boxer get23.05.24, 13:28 • 108745 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents
norwayNorway
netherlandsNetherlands
polandPoland

