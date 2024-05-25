The winner of the 77th Cannes Film Festival is Anora by Sean Baker

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has ended. The winner was the film "Anora" by Sean Baker. This was announced on the Cannes Film Festival's page in the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

The second most important award after the Palme d'Or, the Grand Prix, went to All We Imagine as Light by Indian director Payal Kapadia.

Winners of the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Palme d'Or for Anora, Sean Baker.

Grand Prix - Everything We Imagine as Light, by Payal Kapadia.

The prize for directing goes to Miguel Gomez, Grand Tour.

The screenplay prize went to Substance, directed by Carolee Farjea.

Best Actress Award - Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Carla Sofia Gascon from the film Emilia Perez.

Best Actor Award - Jesse Plemons, "Kindnesses".

The Jury Prize was awarded to Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard.

The Special Jury Prize went to Seeds of the Sacred Fig, directed by Mohammad Rasulof.

“Un Certain Regard - Black Dog, directed by Guan Hu.

The best short film is The Man Who Couldn't Keep Silent, directed by Nebojsa Sliepcevic.

“The Golden Camera for Best Debut went to Armand (Norway, Netherlands).

