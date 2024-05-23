Usyk will star in a Hollywood movie with Dwayne Johnson: what role did the Ukrainian boxer get

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk will take part in the movie Smashing Machine, where he will star alongside Dwayne Johnson. This was reported by UNN with reference to IMBD.

Details

It is noted that the Hollywood movie is dedicated to the life of former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson himself, also known as "The Rock," will play the main role in the film.

In the biopic, Usyk will play the role of Ukrainian MMA fighter Igor Vovchanchyn, who fought Kerr twice. In the first fight , the Ukrainian won by knockout, but the fight was recognized as a nullity. In the second, he lost by unanimous decision.

Usyk became the best boxer in the world regardless of weight category according to The Ring after defeating Fury

The premiere is scheduled for 2025. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Lindsay Gavin, and Ryan Bader.

Recall

Tyson Fury is set to rematch with Oleksandr Usyk for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion after losing their first fight.