The war in Ukraine distracts the West's resources from deterring threats from Asia - Rubio

Russia's war against Ukraine is diverting the attention and resources of the West from more serious threats emanating from Asia. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, writes UNN.

Rubio said that the main problem the US faces in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it does not have and is not entitled to, and Ukraine wants to get what it cannot get back militarily. According to him, this is the essence of the problem.

The Secretary of State also added that one of the problems of this war is that Ukraine's ammunition is being used up much faster than the West and the US are able to produce.

Rubio said that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages.

"The US administration has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision yet on the formation of new military aid packages," Rubio said.