Verkhovna Rada began its work despite predictions of a disrupted session - what is happening in parliament

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 25, began a plenary session, despite information in the media and social networks that the plenary session might not take place due to security nuances or lack of quorum. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that there are indeed few parliamentarians in the session hall, they started work on time.

Before the start of the speeches, the speaker of the parliament congratulated the SBU employees on their professional holiday and proposed to honor with a minute of silence the memory of those killed during the large-scale missile and drone attack by the Russian Armed Forces the day before.

At the beginning of the work, the deputy corps also emphasized the small number of attendees in the session hall.

"The Rada has started its session, but the hall is still practically empty," wrote MP Oleksiy Honcharenko on social media, and later added: "There are currently about 40-50 'servants of the people' in the hall." "Currently, 6 'servant' deputies are on vacation, and 10 have gone on business trips," Honcharenko added.

At the same time, during the signal vote of all MPs in the Verkhovna Rada session hall, it was indicated that there were a total of 281 of them.

"Everything is calm in the Rada. In the government too," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak also noted on social media.

"Deputies are gradually gathering in the Rada," MP Vasyl Mokhan indicated on social media.

Recall

Earlier, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated about a possible lack of quorum on March 25. According to him, almost 60 deputies refused to vote on IMF laws.

Is the Rada being prepared for a long war - MPs explained the situation