ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The US Supreme Court is considering a case to ban TikTok: what the company faces

The US Supreme Court is considering a case to ban TikTok: what the company faces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25512 views

The US Supreme Court has begun hearings on a law to force the sale of TikTok due to national security threats. The Chinese company ByteDance has to sell the platform by January 19, or its operations in the United States will be terminated.

The US Supreme Court has begun hearings on a law that requires the Chinese company ByteDance to sell its popular TikTok platform because of threats to national security. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

US lawmakers are concerned that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on and influence public opinion. 

According to the new regulations, ByteDance has until January 19 this year to sell the platform, or its operations in the United States will be terminated. However, the company is appealing this decision, claiming that such a law violates the First Amendment of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech. TikTok's representative, Noel Francisco, warned that the adoption of this law could set a precedent for other similar measures against foreign-owned companies. 

He cited the example of AMC, which was previously owned by Chinese investors, and noted that under this approach, the government could require the company to censor movies according to its political preferences. 

During the hearings, the judges expressed their willingness to uphold the law, although some of them noted that the move could have serious implications for free speech rights. TikTok is currently used by more than 170 million Americans, and any changes to its availability could affect a significant portion of the population. 

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
tiktokTikTok
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

