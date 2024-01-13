The US is planning a visit of a delegation of congressmen to Taiwan

The United States is planning a visit of a delegation of congressmen to Taiwan after the inauguration of President-elect William Lai. This was stated by the spokesman for the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson on the social network X, UNN reports.

"We congratulate William Lai on his election as Taiwan's next president and are pleased to see democracy flourishing among the Taiwanese people. The United States looks forward to working with President-elect Lai and building on the strong partnership we have with President Tsai," he said.

Details

The speaker added that the visit of the American delegation could take place as early as May this year.

"To underscore Congress's continued commitment to security and democracy, I will ask the chairs of the relevant House committees to lead a delegation to Taipei after Lai's inauguration in May," he said.

It is noted that Johnson expressed the hope that the United States and Taiwan will continue to promote the principles of freedom, opportunity and security for all freedom-loving countries and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recall

January 13 Taiwan's Vice President Lai Tsing-jeou wins the electionwith over 40% of the vote. Official results are not yet announced.