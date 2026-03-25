The US is experiencing one of the most extensive heatwaves in history

Photo: AP

After record-breaking March heat in the US, a massive heatwave is forming in at least 14 states, covering the country. Meteorologists warn that it could become one of the largest in history. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Due to the so-called heat dome, temperatures have sharply risen in the southwest and are gradually spreading eastward. According to forecasters, up to a third of the continental states could be in the zone of record March temperatures.

In several areas of Arizona and California, temperatures reached 44.4°C, exceeding the previous March record in the US. In total, at least 479 weather stations recorded new monthly records, and more than 1400 recorded daily records.

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Meteorologists predict that temperatures in the central and southern plains will reach about 35°C.

Causes and course of the phenomenon

The heat dome formed due to a persistent high-pressure zone that traps hot air over the region. According to meteorologist Gregg Gallina, "it will be hot across the entire US," and the scale of the phenomenon is unusually large.

The heatwave is expected to last at least until early April. In some cities, particularly Flagstaff, record temperatures could persist for more than 10 consecutive days.

Context and climate impact

According to climatologists, this heatwave could surpass the scale of the 2012 and 2021 events, although it is less intense than the historical waves of the Dust Bowl era in 1936.

The international group World Weather Attribution stated that such heat has become "virtually impossible" without climate change and is hundreds of times more likely due to greenhouse gas emissions.

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