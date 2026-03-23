UN warns of new climate risks due to possible arrival of El Niño

The World Meteorological Organization stated that Earth's climate is undergoing unprecedented changes due to heat accumulation. The probable return of the El Niño phenomenon is an additional concern. This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the WMO, the planet receives more thermal energy than it can release, leading to a so-called "energy imbalance." The main cause is greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon dioxide.

The last 11 years have been the warmest on record, and in 2025, the average temperature was 1.43°C higher than pre-industrial levels. Atmospheric CO2 levels have reached their highest in at least two million years.

Consequences for the planet

Over 90% of excess heat is absorbed by the oceans, leading to rising temperatures, stronger storms, and sea-level rise. Accelerated glacier melt and record-low sea ice levels are also being recorded.

Human activity is increasingly disrupting the natural balance, and we will live with these consequences for hundreds and thousands of years – stated WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

Risks due to El Niño

Scientists expect that an El Niño phase could begin in the second half of 2026, which will further increase global temperatures.

If we transition to El Niño, we will again see an increase in global temperature and possibly new records – noted WMO representative Jon Kennedy.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, emphasizing that "every key climate indicator is flashing red."

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