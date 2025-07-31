$41.790.01
The US Federal Reserve once again decided not to lower the key interest rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The US Federal Reserve kept the key interest rate at 4.25-4.5%, ignoring President Trump's calls. The decision was made amid uncertainty caused by import tariffs.

The US Federal Reserve once again decided not to lower the key interest rate

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States, contrary to expectations, decided not to reduce the discount rate and to keep it at the current level of 4.25-4.5%. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, this contradicts the demands of President Donald Trump, who has long stated the need to lower the interest rate at which loans are issued. The White House believes that this will complement the picture of economic growth, the key to which is allegedly the increased import tariffs introduced by Trump.

However, tariffs are the main factor that convinces the head of the central bank, Jerome Powell, to resist the Republican's wishes in every possible way. According to the financier, there is no need to rush, but rather to wait for certainty regarding economic indicators amid the chaos caused by the tariffs. 

However, the current Fed decision had its own peculiarity: for the first time in 30 years, two members of the Board did not support the majority's position and voted to lower the rate. 

Oil prices fall amid economic concerns and anticipation of Fed decision

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
White House
Donald Trump
United States