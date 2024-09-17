The US approves the sale of military parts to Taiwan for $228 million

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that it has approved the possible sale of military spares for return, repair and redeployment, as well as related equipment to Taiwan for an estimated $228 million. This was reported by Reuters , according to UNN .

Details

The move is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to support Taiwan's defense capabilities amid growing tensions with China, which considers the island its territory. The sale includes spare parts for military equipment, which will allow Taiwan to maintain the combat capability of its armed forces.

The final decision on the sale is yet to be approved by the US Congress, but such transactions usually go through without any problems. The sale is expected to contribute to regional stability and improve Taiwan's defense capabilities, in line with the US policy of supporting the island's defense efforts.

